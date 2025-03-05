Hooker Furnishings Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.23 per Share

Hooker Furnishings Corporation declares a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, effective March 31, 2025.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, which will be paid on March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2025. This year marks the company's 100th anniversary. Hooker Furnishings designs, markets, and imports a range of furniture and home décor products, including wooden and metal casegoods, leather and upholstered furniture, and outdoor furniture. They operate several brands, targeting various market segments from upscale to moderate price points, including Bradington-Young and Home Meridian. The company has manufacturing facilities and corporate offices in Virginia, North Carolina, and California, as well as distribution centers in Virginia, Georgia, and Vietnam.

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, indicating financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.



This announcement coincides with the company's centennial celebration, highlighting its longevity and potential for sustained growth in the furniture industry.



The company has a diverse product portfolio that includes both high-end and moderate-priced furniture, catering to a wide range of markets and potentially attracting various customer segments.



Hooker Furnishings operates multiple facilities and showrooms across the United States and Vietnam, reflecting a robust operational footprint that supports distribution and market reach.

Declaration of a dividend may signal financial strain if perceived as a need to maintain investor confidence despite potential operational challenges.



Limited growth or expansion news in the release may indicate stagnation in a competitive market, raising concerns among investors about the company’s long-term strategy.



High dependence on a specific product line (such as upper-medium price-point items) might expose the company to risks associated with market fluctuations in that segment.

What is the cash dividend declared by Hooker Furnishings Corporation?

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share.

When will the cash dividend be payable?

The cash dividend will be payable on March 31, 2025.

What are the major product categories offered by Hooker Furnishings?

Major product categories include home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture.

Where are Hooker Furnishings' corporate offices located?

The corporate offices are located in Virginia, North Carolina, and California.

How many years has Hooker Furnishings been in business?

Hooker Furnishings is celebrating its 100th year in business.

MARTINSVILLE, Va., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hooker Furnishings Corporation (Nasdaq-GS: HOFT) announced that on March 5, 2025, its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, payable on March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2025.





Hooker Furnishings Corporation, in its 100th year of business, is a designer, marketer and importer of casegoods (wooden and metal furniture), leather furniture, fabric-upholstered furniture, lighting, accessories, and home décor for the residential, hospitality and contract markets. The Company also domestically manufactures premium residential custom leather and custom fabric-upholstered furniture and outdoor furniture. Major casegoods product categories include home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture in the upper-medium price points sold under the Hooker Furniture brand. Hooker’s residential upholstered seating product lines include Bradington-Young, a specialist in upscale motion and stationary leather furniture, HF Custom (formerly Sam Moore), a specialist in fashion forward custom upholstery offering a selection of chairs, sofas, sectionals, recliners and a variety of accent upholstery pieces, Hooker Upholstery, imported upholstered furniture targeted at the upper-medium price-range and Shenandoah Furniture, an upscale upholstered furniture company specializing in private label sectionals, modulars, sofas, chairs, ottomans, benches, beds and dining chairs in the upper-medium price points for lifestyle specialty retailers. The H Contract product line supplies upholstered seating and casegoods to upscale senior living facilities. The Home Meridian division addresses more moderate price points and channels of distribution not currently served by other Hooker Furnishings divisions or brands. Home Meridian’s brands include Pulaski Furniture, casegoods covering the complete design spectrum in a wide range of bedroom, dining room, accent and display cabinets at medium price points, Samuel Lawrence Furniture, value-conscious offerings in bedroom, dining room, home office and youth furnishings, Prime Resources International, value-conscious imported leather upholstered furniture, and Samuel Lawrence Hospitality, a designer and supplier of hotel furnishings. The Sunset West division is a designer and manufacturer of comfortable, stylish and high-quality outdoor furniture. Hooker Furnishings Corporation’s corporate offices and upholstery manufacturing facilities are located in Virginia, North Carolina and California, with showrooms in High Point, NC, Las Vegas, NV, Atlanta, GA and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The company operates distribution centers in Virginia, Georgia, and Vietnam. Please visit our websites hookerfurnishings.com, hookerfurniture.com, bradington-young.com, hfcustomfurniture.com, hcontractfurniture.com, homemeridian.com, pulaskifurniture.com, slh-co.com, and sunsetwestusa.com.







For more information, contact:









C. Earl Armstrong, Senior Vice President-Finance and CFO









Hooker Furnishings Corporation, 276.666.3969





