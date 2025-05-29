Hooker Furnishings Corporation to Announce Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Financial Results on June 12, 2025

Hooker Furnishings Corporation will announce its fiscal 2026 first quarter results on June 12, 2025, via teleconference.

Full Release



MARTINSVILLE, Va., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hooker Furnishings Corporation (Nasdaq-GS: HOFT) will present its fiscal 2026 first quarter financial results via teleconference and live internet web cast on Thursday morning, June 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.





A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at



https://investors.hookerfurnishings.com/events



and archived for replay. To access the call by phone, participants should go to this link



(registration link



) and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.





Hooker's 2026 fiscal year first quarter began on February 3, 2025 and ended on May 4, 2025.





Hooker Furnishings Corporation, in its 101st year of business, is a designer, marketer and importer of casegoods (wooden and metal furniture), leather furniture, fabric-upholstered furniture, lighting, accessories, and home décor for the residential, hospitality and contract markets. The Company also domestically manufactures premium residential custom leather and custom fabric-upholstered furniture and outdoor furniture. Major casegoods product categories include home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture in the upper-medium price points sold under the Hooker Furniture brand. Hooker’s residential upholstered seating product lines include Bradington-Young, a specialist in upscale motion and stationary leather furniture, HF Custom (formerly Sam Moore), a specialist in fashion forward custom upholstery offering a selection of chairs, sofas, sectionals, recliners and a variety of accent upholstery pieces, Hooker Upholstery, imported upholstered furniture targeted at the upper-medium price-range and Shenandoah Furniture, an upscale upholstered furniture company specializing in private label sectionals, modulars, sofas, chairs, ottomans, benches, beds and dining chairs in the upper-medium price points for lifestyle specialty retailers. The H Contract product line supplies upholstered seating and casegoods to upscale senior living facilities. The Home Meridian division addresses more moderate price points and channels of distribution not currently served by other Hooker Furnishings divisions or brands. Home Meridian’s brands include Pulaski Furniture, casegoods covering the complete design spectrum in a wide range of bedroom, dining room, accent and display cabinets at medium price points, Samuel Lawrence Furniture, value-conscious offerings in bedroom, dining room, home office and youth furnishings, Prime Resources International, value-conscious imported leather upholstered furniture, and Samuel Lawrence Hospitality, a designer and supplier of hotel furnishings. The Sunset West division is a designer and manufacturer of comfortable, stylish and high-quality outdoor furniture. Hooker Furnishings Corporation’s corporate offices and upholstery manufacturing facilities are located in Virginia, North Carolina and California, with showrooms in High Point, N.C., Las Vegas, N.V., Atlanta, G.A. and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The company operates distribution centers in Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, and Vietnam. Please visit our websites hookerfurnishings.com, hookerfurniture.com, bradington-young.com, hfcustomfurniture.com, hcontractfurniture.com, homemeridian.com, pulaskifurniture.com, slh-co.com, and sunsetwestusa.com.







For more information, contact:









Earl Armstrong, Senior Vice President-Finance and CFO









Hooker Furnishings Corporation, 276.666.3969





