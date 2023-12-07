Hooker Furnishings Corp. Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Hooker Furnishings Corp. (HOFT) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $7.038 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $4.841 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.9% to $116.831 million from $151.580 million last year.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $7.038 Mln. vs. $4.841 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $116.831 Mln vs. $151.580 Mln last year.

