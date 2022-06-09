Hooker Furnishings Corp. Q1 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Hooker Furnishings Corp. (HOFT) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.182 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $9.443 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.5% to $147.314 million from $162.861 million last year.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $3.182 Mln. vs. $9.443 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.26 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $147.314 Mln vs. $162.861 Mln last year.

