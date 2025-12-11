Hooker Furnishings Corp. Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Hooker Furnishings Corp. (HOFT) announced Loss for its third quarter of -$21.174 million

The company's earnings totaled -$21.174 million, or -$1.99 per share. This compares with -$4.131 million, or -$0.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.4% to $70.730 million from $82.670 million last year.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

The Board will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.115 per share on December 31, to shareholders of record as of December 21.

HOFT was down by 10.09% at $9.80 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

