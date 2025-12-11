Markets
HOFT

Hooker Furnishings Corp. Q3 Loss Widens

December 11, 2025 — 06:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hooker Furnishings Corp. (HOFT) announced Loss for its third quarter of -$21.174 million

The company's earnings totaled -$21.174 million, or -$1.99 per share. This compares with -$4.131 million, or -$0.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.4% to $70.730 million from $82.670 million last year.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$21.174 Mln. vs. -$4.131 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.99 vs. -$0.39 last year. -Revenue: $70.730 Mln vs. $82.670 Mln last year.

The Board will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.115 per share on December 31, to shareholders of record as of December 21.

HOFT was down by 10.09% at $9.80 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HOFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.