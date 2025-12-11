HOOD's November DARTs Rise: Is Its Expansion Strategy Working?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD reported a year-over-year increase in equity and options Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) in November 2025. Equity DARTs were 2.7 million in the reported month, up 8% from November 2024. Options DARTs rose 30% year over year to 1.3 million. However, crypto DARTs declined 40% from the prior-year month to 0.6 million. Notably, crypto DARTs excluded Bitstamp institutional activity.



Robinhood’s efforts to become a leader in the active trader market have been bearing fruit. The company has been diversifying its offerings to capitalize on investor demands and expand into lucrative businesses.



In order to attract more clients and strengthen its market share, HOOD has been innovating its product suite for a long time now. It has launched Cortex, an artificial-intelligence (AI) assistant for custom indicators, market analysis and real-time insights; and Legend, which adds advanced tools such as futures trading, short selling, simulated options returns and near-24/5 index options access.



Moreover, Robinhood Social introduces verified trading profiles, strategy sharing, expert portfolio tracking and soon copy trading, with users able to open up to 10 accounts for different strategies. Internationally, Robinhood is offering tokenized U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) across 31 EU/EEA countries with 24/5 commission-free trading and aims to tokenize private companies.



Thus, rapid product innovation through vertical integration is expected to continue to expand Robinhood’s client base, enabling an improvement in transaction-based revenues. The metric has recorded a five-year (ended 2024) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.7%, primarily driven by options and equities trading. The uptrend persisted in the first nine months of 2025.

Other Details From HOOD’s November Operating Data

In November 2025, HOOD’s total platform assets were $324.5 billion, jumping 67% year over year. Further, net deposits (excluding TradePMR) were $7.1 billion, up 27%. Funded customers totaled 26.9 million, up 8% from November 2024.



Robinhood’s equity notional trading volumes were $201.5 billion, up 37% year over year. Options contracts traded increased 24% to 193.2 million. Robinhood App Crypto notional trading volumes were $12 billion, down 66% from the prior-year month, while Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $28.6 billion, down 19%.



At the end of November 2025, margin balances were $16.8 billion, which surged 147% year over year. HOOD recorded a total cash sweep balance of $32.5 billion, up 23% from November 2024. Total securities lending revenues of $34 million grew 48% from the year-ago month.

How Are Competitors Scaling Up to Challenge Robinhood?

HOOD’s key competitors, Interactive Brokers IBKR and Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW, have also been rolling out products to bolster their market share.



In October 2025, Interactive Brokers launched the Karta Visa card for its clients to make purchases globally with a card linked to their IBKR account, while in August, it introduced Connections, a new feature designed to help investors discover trading opportunities and evaluate investments by highlighting related ideas across global markets.



Further, it launched zero-commission U.S. stock trading in Singapore and NISA accounts to help Japanese investors build wealth tax-free. In May, Interactive Brokers extended the trading hours for Forecast Contracts to nearly 24 hours a day, while in April, it launched the prediction markets hub in Canada. IBKR has also expanded its offerings with Plan d’Epargne en Actions accounts for French clients and the IBKR GlobalTrader app for global stock trading.



Under CEO Billy Hult, Tradeweb continues pushing the "electronification" of bond markets, having expanded beyond government bonds into mortgages, interest-rate swaps, ETFs and emerging markets, plus a new frontier in private credit. It is investing in blockchain and distributed ledger technology to improve settlement and collateral management. AI is another strategic focus for Tradeweb, with machine learning tools enhancing trade execution and dealer-client matching.

HOOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

In the past six months, Robinhood shares have surged 83%, compared with the industry’s 21.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HOOD shares are currently trading at a massive premium to the industry. The company has a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book of 15.55X compared with the industry average of 3.07X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robinhood’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 78.9% and 16.2%, respectively. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for both years have been revised upward.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, HOOD sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.