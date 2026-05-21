HOOD's Next Growth Engines: AI, Social Trading and Prediction Markets

Robinhood Markets HOOD is leaning into a new engagement playbook built around artificial intelligence (AI), social trading and prediction markets. This signals that its next phase of growth will depend as much on user activity as asset gathering.



The company’s Cortex AI suite is becoming central to that strategy. Robinhood said Cortex Digests have been used by nearly 1 million customers, while Cortex Assistant is rolling out across the app to provide real-time AI-powered insights. The company is also bringing AI-powered custom indicators and market scans to Robinhood Legend, allowing users to build chart tools or screen for opportunities using natural-language prompts rather than code.



Robinhood Social adds another layer. The beta was launched for 10,000 customers and is designed as an in-app trading community with live, verified trades and authentic profiles. Robinhood has framed the product as a way to reduce noise in market discussions by tying posts to actual trading activity and verified performance data.



Prediction markets are emerging as the most visible growth driver. In the first quarter of 2026, Robinhood reported record event-contract volume of 8.8 billion, while other transaction revenue, which primarily includes event contracts, surged 320% year over year to $147 million.



Robinhood is trying to deepen daily engagement beyond stocks and crypto. If Cortex improves decision-making, Social boosts community-driven activity and prediction markets sustain volume, these products will likely expand wallet share and diversify transaction revenues. This is not without risk. More speculative products may invite regulatory scrutiny and require careful controls as HOOD pushes further into high-frequency retail engagement.

How Diversified are HOOD’s Peers in Terms of Business?

Two close peers of HOOD are Charles Schwab SCHW and Interactive Brokers Group IBKR.



Schwab is diversifying by expanding beyond traditional brokerage into wealth management, advisory services, banking, lending, retirement solutions and asset management. Its focus on fee-based advisory assets, net interest income and broader client financial services helps reduce dependence on trading commissions. Schwab’s diversified model supports steadier revenues, deeper client relationships and improved resilience across market cycles.



Interactive Brokers is diversifying by expanding beyond core brokerage intoglobal marketaccess, high-yield cash balances, securities lending, institutional services, retirement accounts and advisor solutions. Interactive Brokers’ growing interest income, international client base and technology-driven platform reduce reliance on trading commissions while supporting scalable growth across retail, professional and institutional investors.

HOOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

This year, Robinhood’s shares are down 33% compared with the industry’s decline of 5.1%.



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HOOD’s shares are currently trading at a premium to the industry. The company has a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 7.63X compared with the industry average of 3.02X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robinhood’s 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 8.3%. The trend is likely to reverse next year, with earnings expected to jump 31.3%. In the past month, earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been revised lower to $1.88 and $2.46 per share, respectively.



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HOOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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