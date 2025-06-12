HOOD's May 2025 DARTs Rise Y/Y: Is Product Expansion a Catalyst?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD has released the monthly operating data for May 2025. It reported a rise in equity, options, and crypto Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) from the year-ago period. The data excludes Bitstamp, which was acquired on June 2, 2025.



Equity DARTs in May were 2.3 million, which increased 15% from the prior year quarter. Options DARTs rose 50% year over year to 1.2 million. Crypto DARTs increased 66.7% from the prior year quarter to 0.5 million.



This reflects Robinhood’s efforts to become a leader in the active trader market through strengthening its market share. The company has been diversifying its offerings to capitalize on investor demands.



HOOD has launched several initiatives to attract more clients and strengthen its market share. Last month, it launched Robinhood Legend in the U.K. In March 2025, the company introduced Robinhood Strategies, Robinhood Banking, and Robinhood Cortex to boost wealth management offerings and the prediction markets hub.



Also, in February 2025, it launched options trading in the U.K, while in January, the company launched Futures. In October 2024, the company launched Index Options and Robinhood Legend to focus on web traders. In March 2024, it launched the Robinhood Gold Card for its Robinhood Gold customers, venturing into the credit card space.



Thus, rapid product innovation through vertical integration will likely continue to expand the company’s client base, enabling an improvement in transaction-based revenues. The metric witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.7% over the last five years ended 2024, primarily driven by options and equities trading. The uptrend continued in the first quarter of 2025.



Image Source: Robinhood Markets Inc.

Competitors Scaling Up to Challenge Robinhood

HOOD’s key competitors, Interactive Brokers IBKR and TradeWeb Markets Inc. TW, have been rolling out products to bolster their market share.



Interactive Brokers also witnessed a rise in May 2025 DARTs on a year-over-year basis, attributed to its evolving product suite. Last month, Interactive Brokers extended the trading hours for Forecast Contracts to about 24 hours a day. Further, in April, it added two new cryptocurrency tokens to its trading platform.



TradeWeb launched electronic portfolio trading for European government bonds, spanning UK Gilts, EUR, and single currency notes. Tradeweb was also the first platform to launch portfolio trading for corporate bonds in 2019.

Robinhood’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimate Analysis

Shares of Robinhood have jumped 101% so far this year compared with the industry’s growth of 9.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, HOOD trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, well above the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robinhood’s 2025 and 2026 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 12.8% and 21.3%, respectively. Over the past week, earnings estimates for both years have been revised upward.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Robinhood currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

