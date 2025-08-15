HOOD's July 2025 DARTs Jump: Is Product Suite Expansion Paying Off?

For July, Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD reported an increase in equity, options and crypto Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) from the year-ago period. Equity DARTs in July were 2.7 million, surging 29% from the prior-year quarter. Further, Options DARTs rose 22% year over year to 1.1 million, while crypto DARTs soared 133% to 0.7 million.



The data reflect that Robinhood’s efforts to become a leader in the active trader market have started bearing fruit. The company has been diversifying its offerings to capitalize on investor demands and expand into lucrative businesses.



In this context, HOOD has launched several initiatives to attract more clients and strengthen its market share. In June, it introduced U.S. stock and exchange-traded fund (ETF) tokens for European Union (“EU”) investors. Further, it introduced Crypto Staking for eligible U.S. investors, beginning with Ethereum and Solana.



Other notable product launches include Robinhood Legend (desktop trading platform) aimed at retail investors seeking more advanced trading tools; Robinhood Strategies, Robinhood Banking and Robinhood Cortex to boost the wealth management offerings, the prediction markets hub and a credit card to expand in the consumer finance space.



So, rapid product innovation through vertical integration will likely continue to expand Robinhood’s client base, enabling an improvement in transaction-based revenues. The metric recorded a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.7% (ended 2024), primarily driven by options and equities trading. The uptrend persisted in the first half of 2025.

Other Details From Robinhood’s July Operating Data

In July 2025, HOOD’s total platform assets were $298 billion, jumping 106% year over year. Further, net deposits were $6.4 billion, up 52%. Funded customers totaled 26.7 million, up 10% from July 2024.



Robinhood’s equity notional trading volumes were 209.1 billion in July, up 100% year over year. Option contracts traded increased 22% to 195.8 million. Robinhood App Crypto notional trading volumes were $16.8 billion, up 217% from the prior-year month, while Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $11.9 billion.



At the end of July, margin balances were $11.4 billion, which surged 111% year over year. HOOD recorded total cash sweep balances of $33.6 billion, up 54% from July 2024. Total securities lending revenues of $61 million grew 190% from the year-ago month.

How Competitors are Scaling Up to Challenge Robinhood?

HOOD’s key competitors, Interactive Brokers IBKR and Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW, have been rolling out products to bolster their market share.



Interactive Brokers has been continuously making efforts to develop proprietary software to automate broker-dealer functions and expand its product suite and reach of its services. Earlier this week, it launched the IBKR Lite plan in Singapore, offering investors in the country a commission-free way to trade U.S. stocks and ETFs around the clock. In recent months, Interactive Brokers has expanded trading hours for Forecast Contracts to nearly 24/5, launched a prediction markets hub in Canada and introduced Plan d’Epargne en Actions accounts in France. The IBKR GlobalTrader app now enables worldwide stock trading, and the firm was among the first to offer overnight U.S. stock and ETF trading.



Under CEO Billy Hult, Tradeweb continues pushing the "electronification" of bond markets, having expanded beyond government bonds into mortgages, interest-rate swaps, ETFs and emerging markets, plus a new frontier in private credit. It is investing in blockchain and distributed ledger technology to improve settlement and collateral management. AI is another strategic focus for Tradeweb, with machine learning tools enhancing trade execution and dealer-client matching.

