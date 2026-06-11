HOOD's IPO Underwriting Approval Strengthens Its Super-App Ambitions

Robinhood Markets’ HOOD move to become an IPO underwriter is notable in its evolution from a trading app into a broader financial super app. CEO Vlad Tenev said Robinhood Securities has been approved to serve as an underwriter, allowing the company to move beyond its existing selling-group role and take a more direct position in helping companies go public.



The development builds on IPO Access, launched in 2021 to let retail investors request shares at the IPO price. Until now, Robinhood’s role depended largely on allocations from traditional Wall Street banks. As an underwriter, the company could strengthen relationships with issuers, play a bigger role in shaping retail allocations and pursue higher-fee capital-markets revenue opportunities.



For HOOD, the approval also fits a larger product-expansion story. The company has been adding crypto, retirement, advisory, digital banking, private-market access, prediction markets and AI-powered tools, all aimed at keeping customers inside one financial ecosystem. As of May 30, 2026, it had 27.7 million funded customers and $377 billion in platform assets. A stronger IPO franchise could create another engagement channel, drawing users to new listings while encouraging account funding, trading activity, Gold subscriptions and cross-use of other products.



The timing appears favorable as the IPO market shows signs of revival, particularly among technology and high-profile private companies. However, execution will be key. Underwriting brings regulatory, reputational and competitive risks, especially in a market long dominated by major investment banks.



Still, the approval advances Robinhood’s super-app ambitions by moving it closer to the center of investing, capital formation and everyday financial decision-making, while broadening its revenue base beyond transaction-driven trading activity.

How are Robinhood’s Peers Diversifying Their Businesses?

Two close peers of HOOD are Charles Schwab SCHW and Interactive Brokers Group IBKR.



Schwab is diversifying beyond brokerage into wealth management, advisory, banking, lending, retirement and asset management. Schwab’s fee-based assets, net interest income and broader financial services reduce commission dependence, support steadier revenues and deepen client relationships.



Interactive Brokers is diversifying throughglobal marketaccess, high-yield cash balances, securities lending, institutional services, retirement accounts and advisor solutions. Interactive Brokers’ interest income, international reach and technology platform reduce trading-commission reliance while supporting scalable growth.

HOOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

So far this year, Robinhood shares have plunged 23.7% against the industry’s rally of 1.7%.



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HOOD shares are currently trading at a premium to the industry. The company has a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 8.70X compared with the industry average of 3.24X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robinhood’s 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 10.7%. The trend is likely to reverse next year, with earnings expected to jump 34.5%. In the past week, earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been revised lower to $1.83 and $2.46 per share, respectively.



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HOOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.