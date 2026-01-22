HOOD's Growth Roadmap: Buyouts, Partnerships and New Product Launches

Robinhood Markets HOOD is repositioning itself beyond the core trading app by pairing strategic acquisitions with new products and partnerships aimed at broadening the customer base and deepening engagement. The goal is clear: diversify beyond transaction-driven revenues while also building more “active trader” capabilities that can lift engagement and monetization across cycles.



On the acquisition front, Robinhood has pursued assets that expand distribution and deepen product breadth. Recent deals span global crypto infrastructure (Bitstamp), entry into the RIA custody market (TradePMR) and technology that strengthens advisory and AI capabilities (Pluto).



HOOD is also widening its geographic footprint, agreeing to acquire Indonesian entities to accelerate APAC expansion and announcing plans to buy WonderFi to reinforce its Canadian crypto presence. A separate partnership with Susquehanna to acquire a controlling stake in MIAX Derivatives Exchange signals a push toward vertical integration in derivatives, potentially turning prediction markets and futures into a more durable growth engine.



Product launches complement the dealmaking. New releases such as Cortex (AI assistant), Legend (advanced trading toolkit) and Robinhood Social (strategy sharing and planned copy-trading) are designed to attract sophisticated users, while banking and lending initiatives, like the Sage Home Loans partnership and a Gold credit card, broaden the company’s personal-finance footprint. International tokenized U.S. stocks/ETFs offerings and continued rollouts in the U.K. and EU add further diversification levers.



The key swing factor remains execution amid regulatory scrutiny and elevated share-based compensation, which can pressure Robinhood’s near-term economics even as scale benefits build.

What Robinhood’s Peers Are Doing to Stay Competitive?

Charles Schwab SCHW and Interactive Brokers IBKR are the two closest peers of Robinhood.



In November 2025, Schwab announced a deal to acquire Forge Global Holdings, Inc. for roughly $660 million in cash. This aligns with Schwab’s strategy to offer private market capabilities to retail and advisor clients, leveraging its comprehensive suite of wealth, advisory and investment management solutions, to address the complex needs of investors.



Conversely, Interactive Brokers is expanding organically. In 2025, the company expandedglobal marketaccess by enabling trading in Brazilian equities via B3, adding UAE stocks through the Abu Dhabi and Dubai exchanges, and opening the Taipei Exchange for eligible clients. Interactive Brokers also launched the Karta Visa card and introduced Connections to surface related investment ideas. It rolled out zero-commission U.S. stock trading in Singapore, NISA accounts in Japan and extended Forecast Contracts from the United States and Hong Kong into Europe.

HOOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

Robinhood’s shares soar 203.6% in 2025, underlining investor confidence in its expansion strategy. Meanwhile, the industry has gained 37%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given the impressive price performance, HOOD’s shares are currently trading at a massive premium to the industry. The company has a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 12.14X compared with the industry average of 3.11X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robinhood’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 85.3% and 21.9%, respectively. In the past month, earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been revised upward to $2.02 and $2.46 per share, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HOOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.