HOOD vs. IBKR: Which is a Better Bet in the Volatile Crypto Market?

Robinhood Markets HOOD and Interactive Brokers IBKR are well-known fintech brokers, but their strengths differ. Robinhood appeals to retail investors seeking simple, crypto-friendly trading, while Interactive Brokers offers broader tools, global access and depth, serving both retail and institutional investors.



So, the question arises: which brokerage stock, Robinhood or Interactive Brokers, offers greater upside amid ongoing crypto volatility? Let’s break down their fundamentals, financial performance, growth prospects and more before making any decision.

The Case for Robinhood

Robinhood is accelerating growth with rapid product rollouts and international expansion, aiming to become the "financial super app.” Earlier this month, it launched the Robinhood Platinum Card, a decade after unveiling the Robinhood Gold Card. This will likely further broaden its reach from “trading-first” users to a stickier, lifestyle-oriented customer base and potentially grow assets and retention across life stages.



Key 2025 launches included Robinhood Cortex (an AI assistant for market analysis and real-time insights), the Legend platform (advanced trading tools like futures, short selling and extended-hours index options) and Robinhood Social (a verified community with copy trading planned). It has also expanded into personal finance through banking services and a Gold credit card.



Globally, Robinhood is rolling out tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs across 31 EU/EEA countries with 24/5 commission-free trading, with plans to tokenize private companies. New offices in Toronto and planned Asia-Pacific expansion (including acquisitions in Indonesia) are intended to diversify revenues and deepen its footprint.



HOOD is also betting big on the lucrative prediction markets, which are likely to be a billion-dollar business soon. The company’s other initiatives (including a partnership with Susquehanna International Group to acquire a 90% stake in MIAX Derivatives Exchange to launch a dedicated futures and derivatives exchange and clearinghouse) underscore its ambition to evolve into a full-scale financial services platform.



Robinhood is also investing in crypto (tokenization, platform upgrades, acquisitions and EU expansion). But recent volatility in Bitcoin and other digital assets has weighed on investor sentiment and trading activity, with crypto Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) witnessing a steady decline. Though HOOD is trying to move beyond its image as a crypto-centric firm, changing that perception will take time.

The Case for Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers’ biggest strength stems from its deep, multi-assetglobal marketaccess, unmatched by most retail and even many institutionally focused competitors. The company enables clients to trade across more than 160 markets, dozens of currencies and a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and funds, from a single unified platform.



Another strong aspect of IBKR is technological superiority. This has kept the company’s compensation expense relative to net revenues (10.1% in 2025) below its industry peers. It has been emphasizing developing proprietary software to automate broker-dealer functions, leading to a steady rise in revenues.



Interactive Brokers is expanding with a series of strategic moves. This year, the company expanded its offerings by adding stablecoin funding, launching Coinbase Derivatives, LLC, and enabling global futures, options and portfolio lending for Swedish clients through ISK accounts. In 2025, it rolled out several products and services — the Karta Visa card, the Connections discovery feature, zero-commission U.S. stock trading in Singapore, Brazil, UAE, Malaysia and Taiwan and NISA accounts for Japan. It extended Forecast Contracts trading to nearly 24 hours and launched a prediction markets hub in Canada. These and several other initiatives are expected to strengthen Interactive Brokers’ market share amid stiff competition and help diversify operations.



The company’s technological superiority, combined with easier regulations to improve product velocity, will support its net revenues through higher client acquisitions. Net revenues are also expected to strengthen further in the quarters ahead, given the solid DARTs numbers and robust trading backdrop driven by higher market participation.

How Do Estimates Compare for HOOD & IBKR?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOOD’s 2026 and 2027 earnings indicates 12.7% and 20.9% rise, respectively. Over the past month, earnings estimates for both years have been revised lower.

HOOD Earnings Estimates





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus mark for Interactive Brokers’ earnings suggests 7.3% and 6.7% growth for 2026 and 2027, respectively. Earnings estimates for both years have been revised marginally upward over the past 30 days.

IBKR Earnings Estimates





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Robinhood & Interactive Brokers: Price & Valuation Analysis

Over the past six months, HOOD shares have tumbled 31.5% over crypto-related apprehensions, while Interactive Brokers is up 9.8%. IBKR has fared better than the industry, the Zacks Finance sector and the S&P 500 Index in the same time frame.

HOOD & IBKR 6-Month Price Performance





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hence, in terms of price performance and investor confidence, IBKR has an edge over Robinhood.



Valuation-wise, HOOD is currently trading at the 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 8.40X, and IBKR is trading at the 12-month trailing P/TB of 1.50X. Hence, Interactive Brokers is trading at a discount compared with HOOD.

P/TB Ratio





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HOOD or IBKR: Which Stands Out as Crypto Volatility Rises?

Interactive Brokers appears the smarter bet amid crypto volatility because its business is far more diversified and less tied to swings in digital-asset sentiment. Its broadglobal marketaccess, multi-asset capabilities, technological efficiency and expanding product suite provide a steadier growth foundation than Robinhood’s more crypto-sensitive model.



While Robinhood has attractive long-term ambitions, downward estimate revision, weaker stock performance and premium valuation make the risk-reward less compelling right now. By contrast, IBKR’s upward estimate revisions, stronger market confidence and cheaper valuation support a more balanced investment case, making it better placed to navigate volatility and deliver durable shareholder value.



At present, Interactive Brokers sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Robinhood carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.