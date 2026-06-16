HOOD vs. IBKR: Growth Challenger or Established Leader?

The online brokerage industry continues to evolve rapidly as retail investors, active traders and institutions look for platforms that offer low-cost execution, broader product access and better digital experiences. Two names that stand out in this space are Robinhood Markets HOOD and Interactive Brokers Group IBKR. While both companies operate in the brokerage business, their investment stories are meaningfully different.



HOOD built its brand on commission-free, mobile-first investing for younger and first-time investors. It is now expanding beyond stocks and crypto into retirement, credit, margin, futures, prediction markets and other financial services. On the other hand, IBKR has a longer operating history, a global client base, advanced trading tools and a stronger reputation among professional traders, financial advisors and institutional investors.



Unlike Robinhood, which is still proving the durability of its broader financial ecosystem, Interactive Brokers already has a tested business model built around scale, automation, low costs andglobal marketaccess. That makes this face-off a classic growth-versus-quality debate. HOOD has the more exciting upside potential, but IBKR has the stronger record of execution.

Robinhood: Betting on Expansion

Robinhood’s biggest advantage is its brand power among retail investors. The company became widely known for removing barriers to stock trading and attracting a new generation of investors. That brand remains valuable as HOOD attempts to deepen its relationship with customers and expand into more areas of personal finance.



The company’s strategy is no longer just about stock trading. Robinhood is building toward a broader financial platform where customers can trade stocks, options, crypto, futures and prediction markets, while also using retirement accounts, cash management tools and other financial products. This reinforces Robinhood's desire to move from being a trading app to becoming a financial super app.



One of Robinhood’s key opportunities is increasing platform assets, which totaled $377 billion as of May 31, 2026. If customers keep more money on the platform and use more products, the company will benefit from higher transaction revenues, net interest income and subscription-based revenues. The company has also been pushing deeper into active trading products, which could help improve monetization from its most engaged users.



Robinhood still has room to run. It has a large customer base, strong app engagement and the ability to roll out products quickly. If management successfully converts casual users into long-term, multi-product customers, revenue growth is expected to remain attractive.



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However, Robinhood’s growth carries higher uncertainty due to its exposure to retail trading sentiment, crypto activity and speculative market appetite. While active markets can lift transaction revenues, weaker enthusiasm can pressure results. Regulatory scrutiny around payment for order flow, crypto and newer products also adds compliance risk.

Interactive Brokers: Built for Consistency

Interactive Brokers offers a different kind of investment appeal. It is less of a turnaround or emerging-growth story and more of a high-quality brokerage compounder. The company has spent decades building a sophisticated trading infrastructure that serves active traders, institutions, hedge funds, financial advisors and global investors.



IBKR’s strength lies in its technology-driven model. Since its inception, the company has focused on proprietary software that automates broker-dealer functions. It offers access to a wide range of asset classes and international markets, along with competitive margin rates, advanced trading tools and strong execution capabilities. This has helped the company attract a more experienced and higher-value client base than Robinhood.



Interactive Brokers also benefits from operating leverage. Its highly automated platform allows it to scale efficiently as client accounts, client equity and trading activity grow. Unlike many of its peers, the company has a very low level of compensation expense relative to net revenues (10% in the first quarter of 2026), primarily driven by its technological excellence. This has supported strong profitability over time and gives the company a structural advantage in a competitive brokerage market.



Another advantage is diversification. IBKR is not dependent on one type of retail trader or one trading category. It processes trades across asset classes (including stocks, digital assets, futures, options and forex) on more than 160 exchanges and market centers, supporting scale benefits across countries and currencies. This makes its revenue base more balanced than Robinhood’s and gives it more resilience across market cycles.



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For Interactive Brokers, the risks include lower market volatility, competitive pricing pressure, weaker margin lending demand and sensitivity to interest-rate changes. Although the company is more diversified, it is still tied to market activity and investor engagement.

HOOD or IBKR: Valuation Story and Analyst Expectations

On the valuation front, Robinhood looks more expensive but offers faster consumer-facing growth potential. HOOD is currently trading at the 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 9.88X.



On the other hand, IBKR’s upside depends on continued account growth, higher client equity, sustained trading activity and favorable interest rate trends. Currently, the stock is trading at the 12-month trailing P/TB of 1.96X.



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In simple terms, Robinhood offers a growth premium, while Interactive Brokers offers a quality premium.



Let’s now check what analysts are expecting. Analysts have a bearish stance on HOOD’s near-term earnings prospects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 earnings suggests a 10.7% year-over-year decline, with the trend expected to reverse next year, with an earnings jump of 34.5%.



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Analysts are more bullish on Interactive Brokers’ growth prospects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings suggests a 12.3% year-over-year rise, while 2027 earnings are expected to grow at a 14.6% rate.



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Conclusion: Robinhood or Interactive Brokers?

Investors seem to be favoring Interactive Brokers instead of Robinhood. This year, shares of HOOD have slumped 13.3%, while IBKR stock has soared 44.2%.



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Robinhood and Interactive Brokers both offer exposure to the long-term growth of digital investing, but they appeal to different investor profiles.



HOOD has stronger upside potential if product expansion, customer engagement and monetization continue to improve. The company’s brand, innovation pace and retail investor reach make it an intriguing long-term story. However, the stock carries a higher risk because its business remains more exposed to trading cycles, crypto volatility and regulatory scrutiny.



Meanwhile, IBKR has a more mature business model, stronger profitability, global scale and a long record of disciplined execution. The company may not offer the same high-growth narrative as Robinhood, but it provides greater earnings visibility and a more resilient operating profile.



For aggressive investors willing to accept volatility, Robinhood may offer the more exciting upside story. For investors prioritizing quality, consistency and proven execution, Interactive Brokers looks like the stronger brokerage stock.



Currently, both HOOD and IBKR carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.