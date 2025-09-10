HOOD Unveils Copy Trading Platform Robinhood Social at Annual Summit

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD introduced a new feature, “Robinhood Social,” during its annual summit to build a community for traders.



The new feature enables users to follow and replicate the trades executed by prominent investors, known as “copy trading”. This practice is quite common in Europe and other regions, but is largely restricted in the United States due to regulatory reasons.



Robinhood’s copy trading platform, launching in early 2026, won’t support automated trade copying but will let users manually replicate others’ trades. In addition, traders will be able to view the trades of well-known investors and Members of Congress, who often have greater access to information.



The service will show the activities of traders across stocks, crypto, options and other assets. Each user would be required to verify their identity and prove they actually hold the portfolios and positions they claim, addressing the problem of falsified information often seen under pseudonyms on social media.



The company plans to invite an initial group of 10,000 Robinhood Social users to test the service before expanding it to a wider audience.

Rationale Behind Robinhood’s Move

Robinhood’s move comes as the regulatory environment has evolved enough to allow a safer entry into the copy trading market. The company has been engaged in diversifying its product offerings to boost its market share. It also announced advanced artificial intelligence features, including tools that make it easier to build stock screeners.



Last month, it announced the launch of pro and college football prediction markets to allow users to trade event contracts on game outcomes. In June 2025, HOOD launched tokenized stocks in the European Union to cater to rising demand for cryptocurrency.



HOOD shares have skyrocketed 225.9%, outperforming the industry’s 30.9% growth in the past six months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Product Expansion Efforts by Other Finance Firms

Earlier this month, Citigroup Inc. C announced a new customized portfolio offering for its global wealth clients, appointing BlackRock, Inc. BLK to manage approximately $80 billion in assets. The offering, Citigroup Portfolio Solutions powered by BlackRock, is expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary approvals and conditions.



BlackRock will oversee a broad set of investment strategies, including Equities, Fixed Income, Multi-Asset Class, and, over time, Private Markets. BLK’s Aladdin Wealth technology platform, offering advanced risk management, portfolio oversight, and data insights, will be deployed to C’s private bankers and investment professionals.



Similarly, last month, Interactive Brokers IBKR introduced Connections, a new feature designed to help investors discover trading opportunities and evaluate investments by highlighting related ideas across global markets.



This enables IBKR’s users to explore related stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, economic indicators and other instruments from a single centralized location.

