$HOOD stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HOOD stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,582,956,612 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HOOD (you can track the company live on Quiver's $HOOD stock page:
$HOOD Insider Trading Activity
$HOOD insiders have traded $HOOD stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BAIJU BHATT has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 2,696,775 shares for an estimated $153,414,460.
- VLADIMIR TENEV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $86,226,175.
- JASON WARNICK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $44,723,817.
- STEVEN M. QUIRK (Chief Brokerage Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 369,038 shares for an estimated $24,534,328.
- DANIEL MARTIN JR GALLAGHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 275,000 shares for an estimated $13,540,495.
- MEYER MALKA sold 64,951 shares for an estimated $3,224,271
- JEFFREY TSVI PINNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 41,040 shares for an estimated $2,148,633.
- CHRISTOPHER D PAYNE purchased 26,500 shares for an estimated $1,965,995
$HOOD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 537 institutional investors add shares of $HOOD stock to their portfolio, and 312 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 8,269,560 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $344,179,087
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 8,113,929 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $337,701,724
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 6,790,546 shares (-82.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $282,622,524
- FMR LLC removed 6,012,802 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $250,252,819
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 5,874,701 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $244,505,055
- NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC. removed 5,186,293 shares (-31.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $215,853,514
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 4,928,100 shares (-46.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $205,107,522
$HOOD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HOOD stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 10 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 05/09 and 8 sales worth up to $120,000 on 04/03, 03/11, 02/20, 02/12, 01/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/06 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.
$HOOD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOOD in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025
- UBS issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025
$HOOD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HOOD recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $HOOD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $82.0 on 06/11/2025
- Michael Cyprys from Summit Redstone Partners set a target price of $90.0 on 03/24/2025
- Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $61.0 on 03/12/2025
- An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $69.0 on 03/06/2025
