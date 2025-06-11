$HOOD stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HOOD stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,242,512,989 of trading volume.

$HOOD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HOOD:

$HOOD insiders have traded $HOOD stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BAIJU BHATT has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 2,510,028 shares for an estimated $131,252,245 .

. VLADIMIR TENEV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $86,226,175 .

. DANIEL MARTIN JR GALLAGHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 575,000 shares for an estimated $24,792,175 .

. STEVEN M. QUIRK (Chief Brokerage Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 276,781 shares for an estimated $16,695,915 .

. JASON WARNICK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $15,453,457 .

. MEYER MALKA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 97,845 shares for an estimated $4,424,290 .

. JEFFREY TSVI PINNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 41,052 shares for an estimated $1,915,096.

$HOOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 560 institutional investors add shares of $HOOD stock to their portfolio, and 355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HOOD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOOD stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 10 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 05/09 and 8 sales worth up to $120,000 on 04/03, 03/11, 02/20, 02/12, 01/29.

on 05/13, 05/09 and 8 sales worth up to on 04/03, 03/11, 02/20, 02/12, 01/29. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/06 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

$HOOD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOOD in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

UBS issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$HOOD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HOOD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HOOD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $69.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Cyprys from Summit Redstone Partners set a target price of $90.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $61.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $69.0 on 03/06/2025

