$HOOD stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HOOD stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,504,681,847 of trading volume.

$HOOD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HOOD:

$HOOD insiders have traded $HOOD stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MEYER MALKA has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 10,244,413 shares for an estimated $328,839,518 .

. VLADIMIR TENEV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $71,346,800 .

. BAIJU BHATT has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 1,080,118 shares for an estimated $39,940,992 .

. DANIEL MARTIN JR GALLAGHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 543,677 shares for an estimated $20,304,558 .

. JASON WARNICK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 425,000 shares for an estimated $13,686,665 .

. STEVEN M. QUIRK (Chief Brokerage Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 228,152 shares for an estimated $5,948,524 .

. JEFFREY TSVI PINNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,628 shares for an estimated $754,342.

$HOOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 397 institutional investors add shares of $HOOD stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

