Is HOOD a Smarter Bet Than BGC Group in the Fintech-Brokerage Space?

Fintech disruption has reshaped how brokerages attract and serve investors, and a few names stand out, like Robinhood Markets HOOD and BGC Group BGC. HOOD has become a household name among a younger, tech-savvy traders, while BGC leverages its institutional roots to power high-volume trading and digital transformation across markets.



As traditional and tech-forward models collide, HOOD and BGC present two compelling but very different investment cases. So, which one is better positioned to capitalize on the fintech-brokerage boom? Let’s break down their fundamentals, financial performance, growth prospects and more before making any decision.

HOOD: Leveraging Technology for Scalable, Global Growth

Robinhood has redefined retail investing through its tech-first, commission-free trading platform. By building a sleek, intuitive mobile platform with zero-commission trading, it has attracted millions of retail investors. It had 13.8 million monthly active users in the third quarter of 2025. This digital-native strategy has enabled the company to scale rapidly across the United States, and now, it's setting its sights on global markets.



Robinhood agreed to acquire PT Buana Capital Sekuritas and PT Pedagang Aset Kripto, marking its entry into Indonesia and accelerating its Asia-Pacific (APAC) expansion plan. This signals a shift toward international expansion beyond its U.S.-centric base. Robinhood is also offering tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs across 31 EU/EEA countries with 24/5 commission-free trading and aims to tokenize private companies. Expanded crypto services, a proprietary blockchain and future global banking products, along with new offices in Toronto and plans for APAC, position the company as a rising global fintech ecosystem.



Robinhood is also evolving into more than just a trading app. Recent additions like IRAs, crypto wallets and a cash card indicate a shift toward building a full financial ecosystem. This strategy deepens user engagement and boosts revenue per customer, positioning the company as a long-term financial partner for its users.



Unlike traditional brokerages, Robinhood operates on a lean, cloud-based infrastructure. This allows low operating costs, efficient trade execution and faster product rollouts. As its user base grows, these efficiencies are expected to drive margins. Its tech-powered model enables cost-effective entry into new markets, unlocking a larger global opportunity.

BGC: Scaling Via Technology in the Brokerage Landscape

BGC Group has been quietly transforming itself through the strategic use of technology. Traditionally known for its strength in voice and hybrid brokering for fixed income and other institutional markets, it is now leaning into digital innovation to enhance scale, efficiency and long-term growth across its businesses.



At the core of BGC’s tech strategy is Fenics, its electronic trading platform, which enables fully electronic execution in a range of asset classes, including rates, FX and credit. As institutional demand for speed, transparency and automation grows, the platform has become a key driver of revenue and margin expansion. Its scalable infrastructure allows BGC Group to handle high trading volumes at lower costs.



Geographically, BGC Group continues to expand in key financial hubs across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, deploying its technology to offer seamless access to liquidity and execution services. The company’s global electronic footprint allows it to serve institutional clients with precision, regardless of location.



In a data-driven, automated financial world, BGC Group’s steady tech investments are paying off. Acquisitions, including OTC Global Holdings, Sage Energy Partners and others, have made Energy, Commodities and Shipping its largest asset class. These moves have expanded its market share and solidified BGC’s position as a top global brokerage. With exposure to energy transition trends and ongoing global oil demand, the company is well-positioned for sustained growth.

How Do Estimates Compare for Robinhood & BGC Group?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOOD’s 2025 and 2026 revenue implies year-over-year growth of 51.2% and 21%, respectively. Over the past seven days, the company’s earnings estimates have remained unchanged for 2025 and 2026. The consensus estimate for earnings indicates a 78.9% and 16.2% rise for 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Earnings Estimates for HOOD





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BGC’s 2025 and 2026 revenue implies year-over-year growth of 29.5% and 12.7%, respectively. The company’s earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have remained unchanged over the past week. The consensus mark for BGC’s 2025 and 2026 earnings suggests an 18.2% and a 16.7% rise for 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Earnings Estimates for BGC





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HOOD & BGC: Price Performance, Valuation & Other Comparisons

This year, shares of HOOD have skyrocketed 266.2%, while BGC Group has lost 2.9%. The industry has surged 34.1% in the same time frame.

HOOD & BGC YTD Price Performance





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hence, HOOD has an edge over BGC Group in terms of investor optimism.



Valuation-wise, HOOD is currently trading at the price-to-book (P/B) of 14.31X. Meanwhile, BGC stock is currently trading at the 12-month trailing P/B of 3.66X.

HOOD & BGC P/B Ratio





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Thus, Robinhood is expensive compared with BGC Group.



BGC Group’s return on equity (ROE) of 50.03% is way higher than HOOD’s 21.74%. This reflects BGC’s efficient use of shareholder funds in generating profits.

ROE





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Robinhood or BGC Group: Which is Better Positioned for the Future?

Robinhood and BGC Group represent two distinct approaches within the fintech and brokerage space. HOOD is aggressively expanding its retail-focused ecosystem through innovation, acquisitions and global reach, positioning itself as a next-generation financial services platform. Meanwhile, BGC is reinforcing its dominance in institutional markets, specifically in energy and commodities, leveraging its advanced trading technologies and acquisitions.



Robinhood appears to offer greater upside than BGC Group, driven by its stronger growth trajectory and expanding market relevance, with product diversification into crypto derivatives, options and futures underscoring its evolution into a broad fintech platform. Bullish investor sentiments and robust sales and earnings growth prospects validate HOOD as a better choice despite its premium valuation.



At present, BGC Group carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while HOOD sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

