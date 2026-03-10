Hood River Sells 1.1 Million Shares of Tower Semiconductor Stock

Key Points

Hood River sold 1,116,598 shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value fell by roughly $63 million, reflecting both the share sale and market price movement.

Hood River reported holding 393,992 shares at the of the fourth quarter.

The position now accounts for 0.5% of Hood River's reported 13F assets, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On Feb. 17, 2026, Hood River Capital Management LLC disclosed that it sold 1,116,598 shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the fourth quarter.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Hood River Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1,116,598 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The quarter-end value of the stake decreased by approximately $63 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement. The fund held 393,992 shares after the sale, valued at $46 million.

What else to know

Hood River’s sale reduced its Tower Semiconductor position to 0.5% of its 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:APLD: $540.3 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSE:MTZ: $322.5 million (3.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:DAVE: $247.0 million (2.7% of AUM) NYSE:FIX: $229.4 million (2.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:KTOS: $208.4 million (2.3% of AUM)

As of Feb. 13, 2026, shares of Tower Semiconductor were priced at $128.74, up 167.0% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 155.2 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.5 billion Net income (TTM) $218.8 million Market capitalization $14.5 billion Price (as of market close 2/13/26) $128.74

Company snapshot

Offers analog-intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices and customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensors, power management, and MEMS

Operates as an independent foundry, generating revenue primarily from wafer fabrication services, design enablement, and process transfer for integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies

Serves a diversified customer base across consumer electronics, computing, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device sectors

Tower Semiconductor is a leading independent semiconductor foundry with a global footprint and a focus on analog and mixed-signal technologies. The company leverages advanced process capabilities to address complex customer requirements across multiple high-growth end markets. Its scale, specialized technology portfolio, and diversified client base position it as a key supplier in the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.

What this transaction means for investors

Hood River sold most of its Tower Semiconductor shares, which had a monster run last year. The stock traded at a lower valuation a year ago but has been re-rated for the growth opportunity in the company’s silicon germanium and silicon photonics advanced platforms.

Tower posted solid financial results last year, driven by strong demand for its power management and image-sensing products. But the market is assigning a much higher valuation to the stock than it was a year ago. Hood River likes to buy stocks of companies with above-average earnings growth prospects and attractive valuations.

Tower is well-positioned for long-term growth, serving an increasingly valuable role in supply key technologies for physical artificial intelligence (AI) products. But there could be more attractively priced growth stocks that Hood River likes right now.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Comfort Systems USA and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends MasTec. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

