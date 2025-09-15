HOOD Platform Assets Cross $300B Mark: A Catalyst for Top-Line Growth?

Robinhood Markets’ HOOD rapid expansion in platform assets is emerging as its primary financial growth driver, providing both resilience and operating leverage. In August 2025, total platform assets were $304 billion, surging 112% year over year, fueled by steady net deposits and market appreciation. This rising asset base directly supports net interest income, securities lending and transaction-driven revenues, even amid volatile trading activity.



A larger pool of customer assets enhances interest-earning balances, creating a growing stream of interest income. HOOD’s cash sweep balances touched $34.1 billion in August, up 50% year over year, while margin balances surged 127% to $12.5 billion. This, thus, lifts both margin interest income and the supply of lendable securities. Securities lending revenues rose 165% year over year in August, underscoring the operating leverage created by higher platform assets.



Platform assets growth also amplifies notional trading and derivatives activity over time. In August, equity notional rose 107% year over year, while options contracts advanced 33%. In the second quarter of 2025, Robinhood’s net revenues grew 45% from the prior-year quarter, with transaction-based revenues jumping 65%. This reflects how broader customer engagement and asset depth magnify monetization opportunities.



While net interest revenues remain rate-sensitive, the expanding base of platform assets provides a durable offset, cushioning against margin compression. Sustained net deposits, expanding sweep balances and rising margin lending together reinforce Robinhood’s ability to compound top-line growth. This positions the company to scale revenues alongside its growing customer and asset footprint.



How Robinhood’s Peers are Faring in Terms of Revenue Growth

Robinhood’s close brokerage peers are Interactive Brokers IBKR and Charles Schwab SCHW.



Similar to HOOD, Interactive Brokers and Schwab are witnessing a steady rise in total customer assets. At the end of the second quarter, Interactive Brokers’ client equity, client credits and customer margin loan balance were up on a year-over-year basis. This supported the company’s commission income and total net interest income during the quarter.



Likewise, Schwab’s total client assets of $10.8 billion were up in the second quarter. The growth resulted in higher net interest revenues and trading income.

Robinhood’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

This year, shares of HOOD have touched 52-week highs multiple times and have skyrocketed 208.7%. In the same time frame, the industry gained 26.9%.



Given the impressive price performance, HOOD shares are currently trading at a massive premium to the industry. The company has a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 13.95X compared with the industry average of 2.97X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robinhood’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 45.9% and 18.3%, respectively. In the past week, earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been revised upward to $1.59 and $1.88, respectively.



