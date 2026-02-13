HOOD or TW: Which Trading Platform Stock is a Better Bet Post Q4?

Robinhood Markets HOOD and Tradeweb Markets TW are fintech brokerage innovators reshaping the landscape of electronic trading, with revenues tied to market activity. HOOD caters primarily to retail investors, offering commission-free trading across multiple asset classes. Tradeweb, by contrast, is an institutionally focused platform specializing in electronic trading for bonds, derivatives and other fixed-income products.



Both companies posted strong fourth-quarter 2025 earnings and revenues. Yet the market reaction has diverged. Robinhood’s shares have come under pressure amid softer crypto-related activity and fresh worries that AI could disrupt parts of traditional financial services. Tradeweb, meanwhile, has stayed largely range-bound, with its stock showing limited sensitivity to AI-driven concerns.



Against such a backdrop, let’s break down fundamentals, growth catalysts and strategic moves to assess which stock, HOOD or TW, looks like the better addition to your portfolio now.

The Case for Robinhood

Robinhood is accelerating growth with rapid product rollouts and international expansion, aiming to become the "financial super app.” Key 2025 launches included Robinhood Cortex (an AI assistant for market analysis and real-time insights), the Legend platform (advanced trading tools like futures, short selling and extended-hours index options) and Robinhood Social (a verified community with copy trading planned). It has also expanded into personal finance through banking services and a Gold credit card.



Globally, Robinhood is rolling out tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs across 31 EU/EEA countries with 24/5 commission-free trading, with plans to tokenize private companies. The company is also broadening crypto offerings, developing a proprietary blockchain and laying the groundwork for global banking products. New offices in Toronto and planned Asia-Pacific expansion (including acquisitions in Indonesia) are intended to diversify revenues and deepen its footprint.



HOOD is betting big on the lucrative prediction markets, which are likely to be a billion-dollar business soon. The company’s other initiatives (including a partnership with Susquehanna International Group to acquire a 90% stake in MIAX Derivatives Exchange to launch a dedicated futures and derivatives exchange and clearinghouse) underscore its ambition to evolve into a full-scale financial services platform.



Robinhood is also investing in crypto (tokenization, platform upgrades, acquisitions and EU expansion), but recent weakness in Bitcoin and other digital assets has weighed on investor sentiment and trading activity, pressuring fourth-quarter 2025 crypto-related revenues. Still, HOOD is no longer a crypto-centric firm, as crypto contributed only about 20% of total revenue last year.



Unlike traditional brokerages, Robinhood operates on a lean, cloud-based infrastructure. This allows low operating costs, efficient trade execution and faster product rollouts. As its user base grows, these efficiencies are expected to drive margins. Its tech-powered model enables cost-effective entry into new markets, unlocking a larger global opportunity.

The Case for Tradeweb

Tradeweb is strengthening its global leadership in electronic trading through technology innovation, international expansion and diversification. Its heavy investment in automation and AI-powered tools, including AiEX, portfolio trading and electronic swaption protocols, has accelerated the shift from manual to digital trading. This is driving robust growth in fixed income and derivatives volumes.



The company’s recent strategic investment in MAXEX aims to expand access to the institutional marketplace for U.S. residential mortgages. Internationally, TW has tripled emerging market revenues since 2023, with Asia-Pacific and EM swaps trading growing nearly tenfold since 2021. In credit markets, it now captures almost 18% of U.S. investment-grade and 8% of high-yield electronic trading volumes.



Strategic acquisitions like ICD and Yieldbroker have expanded Tradeweb’s product range and recurring automation revenues, while cross-platform integration deepens client engagement. It is also advancing into digital assets and tokenization, leveraging blockchain partnerships such as the Canton Network to capitalize on regulatory and institutional demand for tokenized securities.



With record daily trading volumes of $3.1 trillion and more than 3,000 global clients, Tradeweb benefits from strong network effects and resilient infrastructure. Operating leverage from automation supports profitability, positioning the company to sustain its edge as electronic and digital markets converge.



Tradeweb’s growth could slow if recent volatility-driven trading volumes ease. Its initiatives in blockchain and private credit also face execution, regulatory and innovation-related risks.

How Do Earnings Estimates Compare for HOOD & TW?

Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOOD’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has been revised upward. The earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply 21% and 17% growth, respectively.

Earnings Estimates for HOOD





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The earnings estimates for Tradeweb’s 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward over the past month. The consensus mark for TW’s 2026 and 2027 earnings suggests 11.5% and 12.4% increase, respectively.

Earnings Estimates for TW





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HOOD & TW: Price Performance, Valuation & Other Comparisons

Over the past month, shares of Robinhood have slumped 40.6% (erasing last year’s impressive gains to some extent), while Tradeweb is up 10%. Further, HOOD has massively lagged the industry. In terms of investor sentiment, TW has the edge.

1 Month Price Performance





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation-wise, HOOD is currently trading at the 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 8.15X. TW stock, on the other hand, is currently trading at the 12-month trailing P/TB of 8.62X.

HOOD & TW P/TB Ratio





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Thus, Robinhood is inexpensive compared with Tradeweb.



Robinhood’s return on equity (ROE) of 22.32% is higher than TW’s 12.05%. This reflects HOOD’s efficient use of shareholder funds in generating profits.

ROE





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Robinhood or Tradeweb: Which Stock Has More Upside Now?

Despite the recent pullback, Robinhood looks better positioned than Tradeweb as its growth levers are broadening and increasingly platform-driven. HOOD is pushing beyond a brokerage into a “financial super app,” layering in AI tools, advanced trading, social features, banking services and new monetization avenues like prediction markets and a potential futures/derivatives exchange. Importantly, the crypto slowdown has hurt near-term sentiment, but crypto is now only about 20% of total revenue, limiting concentration risk as other businesses scale.



TW remains a high-quality institutional franchise, but its upside may be more incremental and tied to market-volume cycles in fixed income and derivatives. By comparison, Robinhood’s lean, cloud-based model supports faster product iteration and operating leverage as engagement grows. With higher ROE, stronger long-term earnings growth expectations and a slightly cheaper valuation, HOOD appears to offer the more compelling risk-reward from here.



Currently, both Robinhood and Tradeweb carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.