HOOD Launches Tokenized Stocks in EU: Betting on Digital Asset Boom?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD has introduced U.S. stock and exchange-traded fund (ETF) tokens for European Union (EU) investors. This will enable eligible HOOD clients to gain exposure to U.S. equities with zero commissions, dividend support and 24/5 access.



European investors will have access to more than 200 U.S. stocks and ETF tokens. With tokenized stocks, the company’s European app has been transitioned from being a crypto-only app to an all-in-one investment app powered by crypto. Further, HOOD launched Crypto Staking for eligible U.S. investors, beginning with Ethereum and Solana.



This aligns with Robinhood’s strategy to grow in the cryptocurrency space through increased tokenization, enhanced capabilities and expansion into the EU markets. In sync with this, last month, the company acquired Bitstamp, a global cryptocurrency exchange. In May 2025, HOOD agreed to acquire WonderFi, a Canadian leader in digital asset products and services.



Further, the company is actively pursuing Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) licenses, which will enable it to offer crypto services across the European Economic Area, expanding its reach to 27 countries. Currently, Robinhood supports several major cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Solana and Toncoin.

In May 2025, HOOD’s crypto Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) rose 66.7% from the prior year quarter to 0.5 million. This reflects the fact that the company has been capitalizing on rising crypto demand. This will likely drive the company’s top line and improve efficiency while deepening its market share.

Crypto Ventures by Robinhood’s Peers

Robinhood isn’t alone in chasing the growing demand for crypto exposure. Charles Schwab SCHW and Interactive Brokers IBKR have been making strategic moves to enter the digital assets space.



In May, Rick Wurster, CEO of Schwab, told Reuters that regulatory signals appear increasingly supportive, paving the way for larger financial institutions to scale their crypto offerings.

In April, Schwab announced plans to roll out spot cryptocurrency trading within the next year. Schwab already offers access to spot Bitcoin ETFs, which began trading in 2024, signaling its intent to build a more comprehensive crypto trading platform for its clients.



Similarly, in April, Interactive Brokers added new cryptocurrency tokens to its trading platform, including Chainlink, Avalanche and Sui. In 2024, Interactive Brokers introduced crypto trading in the U.K.

HOOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

Investors are bullish on HOOD stock, which has surged 151.3% this year. In comparison, the industry has rallied 16.4%.

Given the impressive price performance, HOOD shares are currently trading at a massive premium to the industry. The company has a 12-month trailing price-to-book (P/B) of 10.42X compared with the industry average of 2.19X.

Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robinhood’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.8% and 21.3%, respectively. In the past month, earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been revised marginally upward.

HOOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

