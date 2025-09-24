HOOD Launches "Asset Match" Through TradePMR: A Win for RIA Clients?

TradePMR, a subsidiary of Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD, has introduced the “Asset Match” feature for independent registered investment advisers (RIAs). This will enable independent RIAs to offer investors a small cash bonus of 0.50% on deposits into TradePMR accounts.



The promotion runs from Oct. 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026. Bonuses are credited directly to clients’ accounts at the end of each month and reported as interest or miscellaneous income. The program is supported by TradePMR’s Fusion platform, which enables RIAs to move client accounts quickly and securely.



Robb Baldwin, founder and general manager of TradePMR, stated, “Independent RIAs have never had access to incentives like this. With Asset Match, we’re giving advisors a powerful new tool to attract clients and reward them for growing with their firm.”



This offering will help Robinhood grow its assets under management (AUM), with the potential to generate higher revenues. This move aligns with the company’s product diversification efforts to gain market share and boost top line.



In line with its diversification initiatives, earlier this month, during its annual summit, HOOD introduced “Robinhood Social” to build a community for traders. The new feature enables users to follow and replicate the trades executed by prominent investors, known as “copy trading.” Last month, it launched pro and college football prediction markets, allowing users to trade event contracts and buy and sell positions on game outcomes with prices determined by market interaction.

How Robinhood’s Peers are Expanding Product Suite

Similar to HOOD, Interactive Brokers IBKR and Charles Schwab SCHW have been expanding their product base to strengthen their market share.



Last month, Interactive Brokers introduced Connections to help investors discover trading opportunities and evaluate investments by highlighting related ideas across global markets. Also, it expanded its Forecast Contracts into Europe. This gives investors across the globe more ways to act on their views and manage risk through Interactive Brokers’ comprehensive platform.



Earlier this month, Schwab announced its plans to open 16 new branches, expand or relocate 25 existing ones and hire more than 400 branch-related roles across the United States. Schwab’s expansion is focused on markets with rising wealth and population growth. Also, it plans to launch spot cryptocurrency trading services by next year, and already allows its clients to trade spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

Robinhood’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

Investors are bullish on HOOD stock, which has surged 238% this year. In comparison, the industry has rallied 30.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given the impressive price performance, HOOD shares are currently trading at a massive premium to the industry. The company has a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 15.30X compared with the industry average of 3.05X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robinhood’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 41.3% and 21.9%, respectively. In the past week, earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been marginally revised downward.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HOOD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.