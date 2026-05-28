HOOD Brings AI Agents to Trading and Spending: Opportunity or Risk?

Robinhood Markets HOOD is expanding its artificial intelligence ambitions with the rollout of AI agents for trading and credit card purchases. This signals a major step toward automated personal finance for retail investors.



The new system enables users to connect AI agents directly to Robinhood through AI-native Model Context Protocol servers. Customers can create separate agentic trading accounts, ensuring AI agents only access funds specifically allocated for automated trading. The beta version currently supports equities, while options, crypto, futures and other products are expected to follow. These AI agents can analyze portfolios, identify concentration risks, rebalance investments and execute trading strategies automatically. HOOD has also built in safeguards, including push notifications, real-time monitoring and the ability for users to disconnect agents instantly.



Beyond investing, Robinhood is introducing AI-powered spending tools for Gold Card customers. Users can connect AI agents to a dedicated virtual credit card, establish spending limits and choose whether purchases require approval. The agents could potentially search for lower airfare, track product availability or complete purchases based on preset instructions, while shielding users’ primary card details.



The move highlights Robinhood’s broader strategy of bringing institutional-style automation tools to everyday consumers. If successful, AI-driven trading and spending could boost customer engagement, increase transaction activity and strengthen the company’s competitive position in retail finance.



However, the technology also introduces meaningful risks. Automated trading and purchasing raise concerns around execution errors, fraud, cybersecurity and regulatory oversight. While Robinhood’s controls may reduce some risks, widespread adoption will likely depend on whether users feel comfortable allowing AI agents to make financial decisions on their behalf.

How Are HOOD’s Peers Diversifying & Attracting Retail Clients?

Two close peers of HOOD are Charles Schwab SCHW and Interactive Brokers Group IBKR.



Schwab is diversifying by expanding beyond traditional brokerage into wealth management, advisory services, banking, lending, retirement solutions and asset management. Its focus on fee-based advisory assets, net interest income and broader client financial services helps reduce dependence on trading commissions. Schwab’s diversified model supports steadier revenues, deeper client relationships and improved resilience across market cycles.



Interactive Brokers is diversifying by expanding beyond core brokerage intoglobal marketaccess, high-yield cash balances, securities lending, institutional services, retirement accounts and advisor solutions. Interactive Brokers’ growing interest income, international client base and technology-driven platform reduce reliance on trading commissions while supporting scalable growth across retail, professional and institutional investors.

HOOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

This year, Robinhood shares have dropped 32.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 1.8%.



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HOOD shares are currently trading at a premium to the industry. The company has a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 7.68X compared with the industry average of 3.13X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robinhood’s 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 10.7%. The trend is likely to reverse next year, with earnings expected to jump 34%. In the past month, earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been revised lower to $1.83 and $2.45 per share, respectively.



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HOOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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