Honworld Group Ltd. Announces CEO Resignation

Honworld Group Ltd. (HK:2226) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Honworld Group Ltd. has announced the resignation of Liu Jianbin as CEO and Executive Director, effective November 20, 2024, as he pursues other personal interests. The company has expressed gratitude for his contributions and appointed Chen Wei, the Chairman, as the new Authorized Representative. Investors may want to monitor how this leadership change impacts the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:2226 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.