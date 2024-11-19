News & Insights

Honworld Group Ltd. Announces CEO Resignation

November 19, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

Honworld Group Ltd. (HK:2226) has released an update.

Honworld Group Ltd. has announced the resignation of Liu Jianbin as CEO and Executive Director, effective November 20, 2024, as he pursues other personal interests. The company has expressed gratitude for his contributions and appointed Chen Wei, the Chairman, as the new Authorized Representative. Investors may want to monitor how this leadership change impacts the company’s strategic direction.

