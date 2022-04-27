US Markets
Honor sees gains as China smartphone sales drop 14% on year in Q1

SHENZHEN, China, April 28 (Reuters) - Former Huawei unit Honor posted the fastest growth in China's smartphone market in the first quarter, even as overall handset sales fell 14% year-on-year to levels close to those seen in the pandemic-ravaged first quarter of 2020.

Android handset brands Vivo and Oppo, both under the privately owned BBK Electronics, claimed the largest share of first quarter sales, with 19.7% and 18% of the market respectively, research firm Counterpoint Research said.

Apple AAPL.O, which was China's top-selling vendor in the previous quarter for the first time in six years thanks to the release of the iPhone 13, was the third-largest seller in Q1, claiming 17.9% of the market.

Honor made the biggest gains in Q1, taking the fourth biggest slice of sales with 16.9%, with sales up 15.5% on the previous quarter. Huawei Technologies HWT.UL sold its Honor unit in December 2020 to a consortium of agents and dealers as U.S. sanctions crippled the parent's smartphone sales.

Huawei, once China's best selling brand, held 6.2% of the market in the first quarter.

Chinese retail sales lagged in the key coastal economic regions of Guangdong and Jiangsu in the first quarter, with areas hit by COVID-19 outbreaks also showing particular weakness, regional data showed.

