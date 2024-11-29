Honma Golf Reports Revenue Dip Amidst Economic Challenges

Honma Golf (HK:6858) has released an update.
Honma Golf Limited faced a challenging first half of 2024 with a 25.6% decrease in revenue due to weak consumer confidence and a subdued global economic outlook. Despite a strategic shift towards self-operated channels that boosted retail revenue by 5.4%, the company reported a pre-tax loss of JPY1,611.9 million, although its net operating cash flow remained positive. The company also saw an increase in gross profit margin to 53%, attributing this to better price management and retail growth.
