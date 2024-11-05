News & Insights

Hongkong & Shanghai Hotels’ Mixed Q3 2024 Performance

November 05, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Hongkong & Shanghai Hotels (HK:0045) has released an update.

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2024, with their Peninsula Hotels showing varied performance across regions. While RevPAR and average room rates rose notably in the USA and Europe, Hong Kong experienced a dip in occupancy rates. The leasing sector remained stable, with slight fluctuations in rental rates and occupancy.

