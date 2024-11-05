Hongkong & Shanghai Hotels’ Mixed Q3 2024 Performance

Hongkong & Shanghai Hotels (HK:0045) has released an update.

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2024, with their Peninsula Hotels showing varied performance across regions. While RevPAR and average room rates rose notably in the USA and Europe, Hong Kong experienced a dip in occupancy rates. The leasing sector remained stable, with slight fluctuations in rental rates and occupancy.

For further insights into HK:0045 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.