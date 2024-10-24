News & Insights

Stocks

Hongkong & Shanghai Hotels Announces Leadership Transition

October 24, 2024 — 05:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hongkong & Shanghai Hotels (HK:0045) has released an update.

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited has announced a leadership transition with Mr. Philip Lawrence Kadoorie set to take over as Deputy Chairman of the Board from Mr. Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler, effective January 1, 2025. Mr. Brandler will continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director and hold various committee roles. The company expresses gratitude to Mr. Brandler and welcomes Mr. Kadoorie to his new role.

For further insights into HK:0045 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HKSHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.