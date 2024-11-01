News & Insights

Hongkong Land’s Executive Director Acquires Shares

November 01, 2024 — 05:27 am EDT

Hongkong Land Holdings (SG:H78) has released an update.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited has announced that Executive Director and General Counsel, John David James Simpkins, has acquired 30,100 ordinary shares at a price of US$4.204 each. This transaction took place on October 30, 2024, at the Singapore Exchange, signaling potential strategic positioning by the company’s management.

