Hongkong Land’s Executive Director Acquires Shares

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited has announced that Executive Director and General Counsel, John David James Simpkins, has acquired 30,100 ordinary shares at a price of US$4.204 each. This transaction took place on October 30, 2024, at the Singapore Exchange, signaling potential strategic positioning by the company’s management.

