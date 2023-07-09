Hongkong Land selling 10-year dollar bonds - term sheet

HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - Hongkong Land HKLD.SI is selling 10-year dollar bonds, with guidance at an initial price of U.S. Treasuries + 160 basis points, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The proceeds will be used for Hongkong Land and its subsidiaries' general corporate purposes, it said.

HSBC is the global coordinator, while HSBC, Bank of China (Hong Kong) and DBS are joint bookrunners.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

