Hongkong Land Holdings Shifts Focus to Premium Properties

Hongkong Land Holdings (SG:H78) has released an update.

Hongkong Land Holdings is shifting its strategy to focus on ultra-premium integrated commercial properties in Asian gateway cities, ceasing new build-to-sell projects to boost long-term recurring income. The company reported a higher underlying profit compared to last year’s third quarter, driven by build-to-sell completions in China, while maintaining a solid financial position. Despite lower investment property contributions, the company is seeing resilience in its key markets, particularly with strong demand in Hong Kong and Singapore.

