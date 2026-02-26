Hongkong Land Holdings (LSE:HKLJ) Price Target Increased by 11.30% to 7.26

The average one-year price target for Hongkong Land Holdings (LSE:HKLJ) has been revised to 7.26 GBX / share. This is an increase of 11.30% from the prior estimate of 6.52 GBX dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.22 GBX to a high of 9.74 GBX / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.99% from the latest reported closing price of 7.41 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hongkong Land Holdings. This is an decrease of 57 owner(s) or 23.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HKLJ is 0.25%, an increase of 12.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.20% to 173,689K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 31,759K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SFGIX - Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund Investor holds 16,100K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 15,345K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,024K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HKLJ by 19.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,908K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,905K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HKLJ by 14.77% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 9,710K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,438K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HKLJ by 14.25% over the last quarter.

