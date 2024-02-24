Hongkong Land Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (HNGKY) Price Target Increased by 5.60% to 17.85

The average one-year price target for Hongkong Land Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:HNGKY) has been revised to 17.85 / share. This is an increase of 5.60% from the prior estimate of 16.90 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.80 to a high of 20.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.51% from the latest reported closing price of 17.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNGKY is 0.12%, a decrease of 17.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 161,708K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 31,759K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 15,884K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,965K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,851K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNGKY by 0.43% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 9,259K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,770K shares, representing an increase of 16.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNGKY by 16.27% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,837K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,731K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNGKY by 3.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.