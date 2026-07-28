Markets

Hongkong Land H1 Net Profit Surges On Property Gains

July 28, 2026 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hongkong Land Holdings (HKHGF) on Tuesday reported a sharp increase in first-half 2026 earnings.

Net profit surged to $1.26 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2026, from $222.3 million a year earlier. Total comprehensive income increased to $1.15 billion from $290.6 million in the prior-year period.

Total income attributable to shareholders rose to $1.14 billion from $287.0 million.

HKHGF is currently trading at $8.30 up $0.25 or 3.11 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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