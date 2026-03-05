Markets

Hongkong Land FY25 Underlying Profit Declines

March 05, 2026 — 08:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - Hongkong Land Holdings (SGX) reported fiscal 2025 profit attributable to shareholders of $1.26 billion compared to a loss of $1.39 billion, prior year. Profit per share, in cent, was 57.85 compared to a loss of 62.76. Underlying profit attributable to shareholders was $458 million, down 8%. Underlying earnings per share, in cent, was 20.98 compared to 22.60.

For the year ended 31 December 2025, total revenue declined to $1.45 billion from $2.00 billion, previous year. Underlying revenue was $1.05 billion compared to $1.09 billion.

Hongkong Land shares on Frankfurt are trading at 6.95 euros, up 1.46%.

