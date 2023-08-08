Hongkong Land denies report it plans to sell tower in Central

Recasts to add company comment

HONG KONG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Property developer Hongkong Land HKLD.SI on Wednesday denied a media report it is putting a well-known Hong Kong office tower on the market, adding it has no plan to sell any buildings in the central financial district.

Sing Tao Daily reported on Wednesday, citing market sources, that Hongkong Land is seeking to sell Three Exchange Square, a 33-storey office tower at the core of Hong Kong's financial district, Central, at an asking price of HK$16 billion ($2.05 billion).

"The market rumour is pure speculation. Hongkong Land has no plan to sell any of the buildings in Central," a spokesperson for Hongkong Land said in a statement.

($1 = 7.8140 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Lincoln Feast)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

