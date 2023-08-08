News & Insights

Hongkong Land denies report it plans to sell tower in Central

August 08, 2023 — 11:02 pm EDT

Written by Clare Jim for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Property developer Hongkong Land HKLD.SI on Wednesday denied a media report it is putting a well-known Hong Kong office tower on the market, adding it has no plan to sell any buildings in the central financial district.

Sing Tao Daily reported on Wednesday, citing market sources, that Hongkong Land is seeking to sell Three Exchange Square, a 33-storey office tower at the core of Hong Kong's financial district, Central, at an asking price of HK$16 billion ($2.05 billion).

"The market rumour is pure speculation. Hongkong Land has no plan to sell any of the buildings in Central," a spokesperson for Hongkong Land said in a statement.

($1 = 7.8140 Hong Kong dollars)

US Markets
Reuters
