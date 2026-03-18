Hongkong And Shanghai Hotels Swings To FY25 Profit

(RTTNews) - The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Ltd. (0045.HK, HKSHF), on Wednesday, reported higher income for the full year 2025 compared with the previous year.

The increase was driven by a recovery in global travel demand, improved operational efficiency and cost control, and growing contributions from its newer properties, including The Peninsula London and The Peninsula Istanbul, as they continued to ramp up and mature.

For the full year 2025, comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the company came in at HK$ 709 million compared with loss of HK$ 906 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were HK$0.19 versus loss per share of HK$ 0.57 last year.

Underlying profit came in at HK$105 million compared with loss of HK$ 176 million in the previous year.

EBITDA rose to HK$ 1.66 billion from HK$ 1.45 billion in the prior year.

Operating increased to HK$ 961 million from HK$ 760 million in the same period a year ago.

Revenue decreased to HK$ 7.98 billion from HK$ 10.29 billion in the previous year.

The Hong Kong and Shanghai Hotels is currently trading 0.15% lesser at HK$6.650 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

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