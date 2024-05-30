News & Insights

Stocks

Honghua Group Secures Major Kuwaiti Drilling Rig Deal

May 30, 2024 — 06:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Honghua Group (DE:4HB) has released an update.

Honghua Group Limited has announced that its subsidiary, Sichuan Honghua Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd., has secured a significant contract for RMB400 million with a Kuwaiti client, supplying several high-specification land drilling rigs. This deal underscores the trustworthy relationship and repeated cooperation between the parties, showcasing Honghua’s recognized product quality and performance. The contract marks Honghua’s ongoing commitment to expanding its business in the Middle East, signaling continuous and stable growth for the company.

For further insights into DE:4HB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.