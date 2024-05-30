Honghua Group Secures Major Kuwaiti Drilling Rig Deal

Honghua Group (DE:4HB) has released an update.

Honghua Group Limited has announced that its subsidiary, Sichuan Honghua Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd., has secured a significant contract for RMB400 million with a Kuwaiti client, supplying several high-specification land drilling rigs. This deal underscores the trustworthy relationship and repeated cooperation between the parties, showcasing Honghua’s recognized product quality and performance. The contract marks Honghua’s ongoing commitment to expanding its business in the Middle East, signaling continuous and stable growth for the company.

For further insights into DE:4HB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.