Hongfa Technology Co. (SHSE:600885) Price Target Increased by 15.34% to 36.11

The average one-year price target for Hongfa Technology Co. (SHSE:600885) has been revised to CN¥36.11 / share. This is an increase of 15.34% from the prior estimate of CN¥31.30 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥24.24 to a high of CN¥47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.42% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥32.70 / share.

Hongfa Technology Co. Maintains 1.34% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.34%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.01% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hongfa Technology Co.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 600885 is 0.72%, an increase of 14.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.32% to 9,968K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MAPTX - MATTHEWS PACIFIC TIGER FUND Investor Class Shares holds 2,064K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares , representing an increase of 28.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600885 by 16.19% over the last quarter.

Templeton Dragon Fund holds 1,617K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares , representing an increase of 28.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600885 by 15.85% over the last quarter.

MCHFX - MATTHEWS CHINA FUND Investor Class Shares holds 1,242K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares , representing an increase of 28.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600885 by 10.87% over the last quarter.

MCSMX - MATTHEWS CHINA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 798K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares , representing an increase of 28.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600885 by 9.04% over the last quarter.

EMRSX - JPMorgan Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Equity Fund Class R6 holds 707K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares , representing an increase of 10.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600885 by 21.45% over the last quarter.

