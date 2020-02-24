Hong Yang Group raises US$275m from 2.5yr bond at 10.875%

Adds colour

HONG KONG, Feb 25 (IFR) - Chinese homebuilder Hong Yang Group, rated B/B+ (S&P/Fitch), has raised US$275m from a 9.875% 2.5-year bond priced at 97.861 to yield 10.875%, inside initial guidance of 11.25% area.

Wholly owned subsidiary Hong Seng is the issuer of the senior unsecured notes, while Hong Yang Group is the parent guarantor and Hong Kong-listed Redsun Properties Group is the subsidiary guarantor.

The deal received final orders of over US$1.75bn. Asian investors took 97% and the rest went to EMEA. Fund managers bought 66%, private banks 26% and banks and financial institutions 8%.

"It was a very good outcome against the macroeconomic backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, with the issuance being slightly upsized from the planned US$250m," said a banker on the deal. "Investors are still receptive in primary markets."

The bond priced based on a premium of around 150bp over the existing bonds of the listed subsidiary guarantor Redsun Properties, according to the banker. Nomura's trading desk saw fair value for the new issue at mid-10%, considering Redsun Properties' existing 2022s due in April and October each trading at 8.8% and 9.3%.

The Reg S issue has an expected rating of B+ by Fitch. The rating agency expects Hong Yang Group's Ebitda margin to narrow but remain healthy at 20%–23% this year as its high-margin Nanjing projects and property-rental business will provide support over the next 12 months. Fitch upgraded the group's rating from B in October last year.

Proceeds will be used to refinance debt.

China International Capital Corporation, Deutsche Bank, Guotai Junan International, UBS (B&D), AMTD, Barclays, CLSA, CMB International, Credit Suisse, Haitong International, ICBC International and Shenwan Hongyuan HK were joint bookrunners and lead managers.

