News & Insights

Stocks

Hong Leong Asia Holds 63rd AGM in Singapore

May 24, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hong Leong Asia (DE:HOM) has released an update.

Hong Leong Asia Ltd. successfully conducted its 63rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) at M Hotel Singapore with key executives and directors in attendance, including Executive Chairman Mr. Kwek Leng Peck and CEO Mr. Stephen Ho Kiam Kong. The meeting saw participation from shareholders, proxy holders, and the company’s management, with Ernst & Young LLP and CACS Corporate Advisory Pte. Ltd. providing auditing and independent scrutiny services, respectively.

For further insights into DE:HOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.