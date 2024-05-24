Hong Leong Asia Holds 63rd AGM in Singapore

Hong Leong Asia (DE:HOM) has released an update.

Hong Leong Asia Ltd. successfully conducted its 63rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) at M Hotel Singapore with key executives and directors in attendance, including Executive Chairman Mr. Kwek Leng Peck and CEO Mr. Stephen Ho Kiam Kong. The meeting saw participation from shareholders, proxy holders, and the company’s management, with Ernst & Young LLP and CACS Corporate Advisory Pte. Ltd. providing auditing and independent scrutiny services, respectively.

