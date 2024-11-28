News & Insights

Stocks

Hong Lai Huat Partners with The Assembly Place for Real Estate Expansion

November 28, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hong Lai Huat Group Limited (SG:CTO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hong Lai Huat Group Limited has entered a strategic agreement with The Assembly Place to manage its real estate projects in Cambodia. This collaboration aims to tap into new sales channels in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Greater China’s key markets, leveraging The Assembly Place’s extensive network. The partnership is expected to elevate project management standards in Cambodia to align with Singaporean benchmarks.

For further insights into SG:CTO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.