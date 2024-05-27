Hong Lai Huat Group’s AGM Highlights Compliance

Hong Lai Huat Group Limited (SG:CTO) has released an update.

Hong Lai Huat Group Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Raffles Town Club, Singapore, with the presence of its directors and shareholders. All resolutions were voted on by poll, adhering to the Singapore Exchange’s rules, with the Chairman appointed as proxy by numerous shareholders to vote on their behalf. The company emphasized compliance and transparency in the voting process, appointing B.A.C.S. Private Limited and CACS Corporate Advisory Pte. Ltd. as polling and scrutineering agents respectively.

