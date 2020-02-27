Hong Kong's Wheelock shares jump after privatisation plan announced

Clare Jim Reuters
Published
HONG KONG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Hong Kong property developer Wheelock and Co 0020.HK jumped 50% after it announced a plan to privatise the company.

The shares resumed trading on Thursday afternoon after the announcement, reaching as high as HK$71 ($9.11), an all-time high since its listing in January 1980.

The shares had been suspended from trading since Monday.

($1 = 7.7917 Hong Kong dollars)

