Hong Kong's Vinda confirms Essity in preliminary talks on stake sale

November 20, 2023 — 10:07 am EST

Written by John Biju for Reuters ->

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based tissue and diaper maker Vinda International 3331.HK on Monday confirmed that Essity ESSITYa.ST has held preliminary discussions with a number of third parties for a sale of the Swedish company's majority stake in Vinda.

Essity's 51.59% stake in Vinda was worth HK$12.14 billion ($1.56 billion) as of Monday's close, according to Reuters calculations.

Vinda said the stake sale may lead to an offer for the company.

The Swedish company confirmed discussions are ongoing with a number of interested parties and that no decision regarding the stake sale had yet been made.

Reuters reported in September that Vinda met shortlisted bidders for Essity's stake.

