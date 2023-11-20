Hong Kong's Vinda confirms Essity in preliminary talks on stake sale

Adds details on stake, background in paragraphs 2-5

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based tissue and diaper maker Vinda International 3331.HK on Monday confirmed that Essity ESSITYa.ST has held preliminary discussions with a number of third parties for a sale of the Swedish company's majority stake in Vinda.

Essity's 51.59% stake in Vinda was worth HK$12.14 billion ($1.56 billion) as of Monday's close, according to Reuters calculations.

Vinda said the stake sale may lead to an offer for the company.

The Swedish company confirmed discussions are ongoing with a number of interested parties and that no decision regarding the stake sale had yet been made.

Reuters reported in September that Vinda met shortlisted bidders for Essity's stake.

($1 = 7.7949 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.