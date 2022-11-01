Hong Kong’s steep slide shows misplaced priorities

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hong Kong’s third-quarter GDP plunged 4.5% from a year earlier as consumers and companies slashed spending. The government is trying to rally enthusiasm for its finance sector - as signaled by the flagship Fintech Week and Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit events happening this week. But it is mundane sectors like real estate and retail that are dragging performance.

The contraction is the financial hub's third consecutive quarter of decline and is far worse than the 0.9% growth analysts polled on Refinitiv were expecting on average. Weakening global demand is one culprit: exports of goods from Hong Kong, a major entrepôt, slumped 15.5% - although analysts at Citi calculate net trade of goods and services still contributed 0.8 percentage point to growth in the quarter. That was more than offset by flat private consumption and a 14.3% year-on-year plunge in business investment.

These weaknesses will take work to address, not least because their underlying causes are out of Chief Executive John Lee's hands. Beijing's commitment to stamping out Covid-19 infections on the mainland has halted vital flows of tourists and business people to Hong Kong. That, plus the latter’s own Covid-19 restrictions will keep weighing down shopping and hospitality for the foreseeable future.

Moreover, Hong Kong's currency peg to the U.S. dollar means it must follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hikes even though its inflation rate is less than half that in the United States. The 100 to 150 basis point increase expected by analysts in the coming six months will further raise borrowing costs for homeowners and developers and hammer property, which generates nearly a fifth of annual output in the city and more than 10% of employment, per HSBC. Residential prices are sliding, while commercial real estate is taking a beating as well: The vacancy rate at the prestigious Cheung Kong Centre skyscraper, which houses Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, stood at over 20% as of September, according to Bloomberg.

Things could well get worse. Lee's administration has focused on supporting the financial sector, which employs roughly 7% of the workforce, plus initiatives like legalising retail cryptocurrency trading. In contrast, policy support for local retailers and commercial landlords has been scant, while testing requirements and mask mandates for visitors continue to deter tourists. A rethink of economic priorities might be in order.

