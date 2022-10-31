Hong Kong's Q3 GDP shrinks 4.5% y/y for third straight quarter of contraction

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's economy contracted by 4.5% in the third quarter from a year earlier, advance government data showed on Monday, shrinking for the third consecutive quarter as trade performance remained weak.

The outcome was worse than a range of 0.6% to 0.9% growth projected by HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Natixis, and a 0.3% contraction forecast by Barclays. The city's economy shrank by 4.0% and 1.3% respectively in the first and second quarter.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by William Maclean)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7745; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.