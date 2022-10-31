Hong Kong's Q3 GDP shrinks 4.5% y/y for third straight quarter of contraction

Contributors
Twinnie Siu Reuters
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Hong Kong's economy contracted by 4.5% in the third quarter from a year earlier, advance government data showed on Monday, shrinking for the third consecutive quarter as trade performance remained weak.

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's economy contracted by 4.5% in the third quarter from a year earlier, advance government data showed on Monday, shrinking for the third consecutive quarter as trade performance remained weak.

The outcome was worse than a range of 0.6% to 0.9% growth projected by HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Natixis, and a 0.3% contraction forecast by Barclays. The city's economy shrank by 4.0% and 1.3% respectively in the first and second quarter.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by William Maclean)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7745; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters