Hong Kong's PAG to buy Japanese theme park for $723 mln

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Asia-focused investment firm PAG said on Tuesday it entered an agreement with travel booking service H.I.S. Co Ltd 9603.T to buy Japanese theme park Huis Ten Bosch Co Ltd for an equity valuation of about 100 billion yen ($722.96 million).

Hong Kong's PAG plans to expand Huis Ten Bosch's theme park and has appointed Katana Inc to assist with branding and operations, it said in a statement.

H.I.S. will sell 20 million shares it owns in Huis Ten Bosch for a transfer price of 66.66 billion yen, the company said on Monday.

H.I.S. will record an extraordinary profit of 64.66 billion yen in its non-consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter ending October 2022.

($1 = 138.3200 yen)

