Hong Kong's No. 2 official resigns ahead of leadership election

Contributors
Clare Jim Reuters
Twinnie Siu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The Hong Kong government said on Wednesday that Chief Secretary John Lee, a security official during the global financial hub's prolonged and often violent 2019 pro-democracy protests, had resigned.

HONG KONG, April 6 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government said on Wednesday that Chief Secretary John Lee, a security official during the global financial hub's prolonged and often violent 2019 pro-democracy protests, had resigned.

Media reported that Lee, 64, a former deputy commissioner of police, was planning to run for Hong Kong's top political post in a leadership election due to take place on May 8.

(Reporting By Clare Jim and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((annemarie.roantree@thomsonreuters.com; +852 97387151; Reuters Messaging: annemarie.roantree.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters